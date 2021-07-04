What time is the England v Denmark game on Wednesday? Kick off, TV channel and odds to win

Football's coming home!

Wembley Stadium is to host the Euro 2020 final, which the Three Lions will hope they can secure a place at.

In order to do that, they will need to perform much like they did in their stunning 4-0 performance against Ukraine on Saturday night, as they face Denmark in their semi-final fixture.

Both semi-finals will be held at Wembley, where up to 60,000 fans could be cheering on their nations.

So, when is kick-off for England’s game against Denmark and which channel will it be shown on? This is what we know so far.

When is the England v Denmark game?

Harry Kane will lead his team onto home turf on Wednesday night, 7 July.

The game is the second of two semi final games, Spain will face Italy on Tuesday 6 June, also at Wembley Stadium.

What time is the England v Denmark kick-off?

Kick off will take place at 8pm, with coverage from 7-10:30pm.

What channel will it be on?

The game will be shown on either BBC One or ITV.

ITV has first pick over which of the two semi-finals it wants to cover, if ITV choose the highly-anticipated Italy v Spain game then the BBC will air the England match.

What are England’s chances of winning?

The two sides have not faced one another in a major tournament since the 2002 World Cup, where England won 3-nil.

It appears a similar result is expected, as Betfair have England as favourites to reach the finals, which take place on Sunday 11 July.

The early Match Odds see England as the odds-on favourites at 1.76, Denmark at 5.8, with the Draw trading at 3.9.

England’s quarter final result

On Wednesday, England will be hoping for much the same as they achieved on Saturday night, when Ukraine failed to get the ball in the net and England managed another clean-sheet win.

England captain Harry Kane narrowly missed out on a hat-trick, taken off by manager Gareth Southgate after scoring two stunning goals in the sixth and 50th minutes.

Harry McGuire performed a flawless header less than two minutes into the second half, just as Ukraine were beginning to find their feet.

Kane’s second goal took the wind out of Ukraine’s sails, as they struggled to fight through the disappointment, as midfielder Luke Shaw confidently danced with the ball as he set up several opportunities for Kane, McGuire and finally, Henderson with another header in the 63rd minute.

At 90 minutes, just as Ukranian manager Shevchenko was preparing to bow out by giving three young players a shot at a Euro’s cap, the whistle blew.

The referee decided there was no extra time for Ukraine to revive themselves, the team exited the tournament with a devastating 4-nil defeat.