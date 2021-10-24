Nation urged to get Covid booster jab ‘to protect freedom and Christmas’ - what Boris Johnson said

The Prime Minister and senior health chiefs are calling on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid amid mounting concern over rising infection levels ahead of Christmas.

Boris Johnson said vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic.

'Keep loved ones safe'

Mr Johnson, who has said there are no plans for another lockdown, said: “Vaccines are our way through this winter.

“We’ve made phenomenal progress but our job isn’t finished yet, and we know that vaccine protection can drop after six months.

“To keep yourself, your loved ones, and everyone around you safe, please get your booster when you get the call."

The NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said getting a booster will “protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned”.

The repeated calls for people to get jabbed comes as Mr Johnson resists pleas from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite the rising number of cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would only be activated if it came under “significant pressure”.

Plan B includes working-from-home guidance and the mandatory use of face masks.

'Look out for each other'

The Prime Minister added: “We can and will beat this virus but only if we listen to the science and look out for each other.

“This is a call to everyone, whether you’re eligible for a booster, haven’t got round to your second dose yet, or your child is eligible for a dose – vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they are our way out of this pandemic.”

Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.

The Mail on Sunday, meanwhile, reported Mr Javid will tell NHS leaders to allow people aged over 50 to be able to book a third shot a month five months after their second dose, a month earlier than they can currently.

'Tough winter'

Prof Powis, who said this week that the NHS feels “exceptionally busy”, has written in the Sunday Telegraph that it will “no doubt be a tough winter”.

He wrote: “To maximise the impact of the vaccination programme we must all continue to act responsibly.

“The more of us that come forward for our booster jab, and the more we keep our resolve in helping to limit the spread of infection, then the greater chance we all have of staying well.”

Prof Powis said this time last year there were more than 6,800 people in hospital with Covid, and this weekend the figure is 6,405, but in 2020 the nation was still six weeks away from the world’s first vaccination.

“So, when your time comes, take up the offer, book your booster and protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned and deserve to enjoy,” he said.

The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 44,985 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.