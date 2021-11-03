Modern women are embracing their grey hair – and dealing with it better than their own mums did

A poll of 1,000 women aged 30 and above found one in five women remember their mother being ‘distraught’ at finding a grey.

But women today are half as likely to feel the same way themselves when discovering the first grey hairs peeping out.

In fact, nearly a fifth (17 per cent) feel ‘totally relaxed’ about their silver additions, and 57 per cent feel grey is 'back in fashion’.

For 43 per cent of women age does not define who they are, and 41 per cent feel there is less pressure to look a certain way as you grow older.

And one in five even believe going grey is an ‘exciting new chapter’ in their life.

Another 23 per cent confess to loving their silver locks, but aren't sure how to make them look their best.

Negative comments

However, more than a tenth have had someone make a ‘nasty’ comment about their grey hair.

The research was commissioned by hair colour experts Wella Professionals, which worked with chartered psychologist, Professor Carolyn Mair.

Prof. Carolyn Mair said: “Until recently, the beauty industry has marketed the myth of eternal youth by naming their products anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle, age-defying, regenerating, correcting, and so on. This promotes a fear of ageing as something we can and should fight.

“Having naturally grey hair is an outward display of self-acceptance which is empowering and boosts self-confidence.

“It seems like women are more likely to embrace the natural grey in today’s society than the previous generation as it’s becoming far more achievable as there are some excellent products that help ease the process.”

The disadvantages of colouring your hair

The study also found one in three women who started off colouring their new hair found out quickly that doing so was expensive, and time consuming.

Another 30 per cent worried they might be damaging their natural hair by colouring it with a cocktail of chemicals.

As many as seven in 10 (71 per cent) were unaware that grey hair needs different care to be looked after properly.

An expert from Wella Professional said: “It’s very important grey hair is cared for in a different way. This is because it’s structure changes from loosing pigment. This can lead to coarseness and yellow tones.”

But just 23 per cent have made changes to their hair care routine after embracing their new grey look, according to the OnePoll research.

A quarter feel their grey hair is too coarse, while 19 per cent find it a lot dryer than it used to be – and 14 per cent struggle with many different shades of silver found throughout their locks.

Wella’s spokesperson added: “You don’t just ‘go grey’ overnight – it’s a process that can take years, and each stage requires different care.

“It’s interesting to see how few people realise that different care for grey hair can have really different results.