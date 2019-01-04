The luxurious wood-panelled lounge of Sugworth Hall, a six bed property at Bradfield Dale on the market for offers in the region of up to 1,650,000 through Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 446 9290.

The Sheffield homes on sale for more than £1 million - PICTURES

If you've ever fancied living a life of luxury, then these are the houses for you - the home in Sheffield currently on the market priced at more than £1 million.

Swimming pools, snooker rooms, huge gardens and immaculately decorated - they're all here in our galleries of the city's most expensive abodes.

Sugworth Hall in Bradfield Dale is on the market for offers in the region of up to 1,650,000 and is available through Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 446 9290.

1. Sugworth Hall

Relax in splendour at Sugworth Hall in Bradfield Dale, available through Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 446 9290.

2. Sugworth Hall

Fancy a bedroom like this? Sugworth Hall in Bradfield Dale is on the market for offers in the region of up to 1,650,000 and is available through Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 446 9290.

3. Sugworth Hall

Imagine whiling away the hours in this bath at Sugworth Hall in Bradfield Dale - all yours for 1.65 million.

4. Sugworth Hall

