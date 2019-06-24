Your old Pokemon cards could be worth thousands

Could you secretly be sitting on a fortune? (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you, or your kids, grew up in the 90s, chances are you had some Pokemon trading cards kicking around the house.

If you’ve still got some, you could be unknowingly sitting on a fortune.

Worth thousands

Some cards will be more valuable than others - the highest amount ever paid for a single card was £43,450.

This was for a Pikachu illustrator card purchased at an auction in the US in 2016.

The card was originally a prize for the winners of the CoroCoro Comic Illustration Contest, and there’s thought to be fewer than six in the world.

Other than that ultra-rare card, the most valuable cards are ones from 1999 to 2000, the original 150 set.

Details to look out for

Holographic cards are the most valuable ones and come in three different types:

Entirely holographicWith holographic edges onlyWith a holographic Pokemon

“Shadowless” cards are highly sought-after as well.

Originally, Pokemon cards were designed to be shadowless, but later the design was changed to include a shadow underneath the Pokemon.

First edition versions are also valuable. You’ll know if your card is first edition because there will be a small stamp underneath the image of the Pokemon which says “first edition”.

Most valuable cards

Gaming website The Gamer ranked some of the most valuable Pokemon cards you should be checking your collection for:

Holographic Shadowless First Edition Charizard - This card is valued at around £9,500 thanks to its combination of being holographic, shadowless and first edition.

Shining Charizard - this card wasn’t as mass-produced as other cards and was the very first version of Shining Charizard. It’s valued at £2,750.

Misprinted Fossil Krabby - a misprint on this card is what sent its price tag soaring. If you happen to have a Krabby Pokemon card with some of the fossil symbol missing, you could fetch yourself up to £3,900.

Holographic Shadowless First Edition Venusaur - much like it’s Charizard counterpart, this card could bring in some big bucks. Not valued quite as highly as Charizard, it could still go for the likes of £5,100.

Selling on eBay for thousands

Some of the recent cards that have brought in a fair amount of money include:

Booster Shadowless Charizard Pokemon Card Holo for more than £4,000Booster Shadowless Clefairy Pokémon Card Holo for more than £1,020Holo trophy Kangaskhan card for £5,302