Your old Disney VHS tapes could now be worth thousands - here's how much you could get

The vintage VHS tapes could fetch thousands of pounds on eBay (Photo: eBay)

If you are still clinging onto some Disney VHS tapes from your childhood, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

If you are willing to part with them, the vintage tapes could fetch thousands of pounds on eBay.

Rare ‘Black Diamond tapes'

A set of 10 original Disney video tapes are currently being sold on eBay for just short of £14,000.

The collection, which features classics including Cinderella, Bambi, Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp and Aladdin, are part of the rare 'Black Diamond tapes', which were released by Disney between 1984 and 1993.

The tapes all feature a ‘The Classics’ logo in the upper spine of the case, which has a black diamond around the outside.

The tapes all feature "The Classics" logo in the upper spine, with a black diamond around the outside (Photo: eBay)

Hefty prices

While the eye-watering price of nearly £14,000 may seem like a lot, there are numerous similarly pricey listings for the highly sought-after videos.

A Black Diamond classics VHS of Beauty and the Beast is currently on sale for just short of £8,000, while a Little Mermaid VHS is being sold for more than £7,600.

Other expensive listings include a three video collection of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, selling for £2,500, and a collection of nine Disney and Pixar favourites for £4,500.

Since the videos are unlikely to be in mint condition, if you have any classics hiding in your cupboards at home, they could be sold for a small fortune.