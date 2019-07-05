You could get paid to taste Mars Bars, Malteasers and Snickers - here's how to apply

Applicants need to have good taste buds for the role (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are something of a chocolate fiend, your dream job may have just surfaced, as Mars Wrigley is recruiting for chocolate taste testers.

The confectionery brand - which is the brains behind the likes of Mars bars, Malteasers and Snickers - is on the hunt for eight new recruits to join its team at its headquarters in Slough.

'Good taste buds' required

Applicants need to have “good taste buds” for the role, which will involve sampling a wide range of confectionery products, both existing and new. Experience is not necessary to land the dreamy job, but the brand is looking for people who can commit to a long term project.

Budding candidates will be put through a rigorous interview process, which will see them asked to rate a variety of foods on a scale from one to 15, noting how sweet, savoury, bitter or salty they are.

Those who are successful will then undergo six months of intensive taste training before getting stuck into the role at the chocolate HQ.

As a newly recruited chocolate tester, you will then be tasked with assessing a wide array of confectionery products, and participate in product and sensory related training, which will be applied to the day to day job.

Chocolate tasters will be tasked with assessing a wide array of confectionery products (Photo: Getty Images)

Candidate requirements

To be successful in the role, candidates must meet the following requirements:

General good health, no allergies; no intolerance's; good dentitionDetail orientated with good perceptual and descriptive abilityPassion for product evaluation and experiencing new sensationsPrepared to sample a variety of different tastes and ingredientsExcellent interpersonal skills to ensure effective team communicationTake on board feedback on performance, training and calibration in a positive and professional mannerComputer literateExcellent timekeeping

Linda Lopez, senior sensory manager at Mars Wrigley, said, "We are thrilled to be recruiting for our next group of Chocolate Tasters.

"We encourage anyone that has an interest in the textures and tastes of chocolate to apply – we'll train you in the rest.”

How to apply

The part-time temporary roles are for 12 hours, four days a week, with a salary ranging between £9.76 and £10.25 per hour.

Those interested in applying need to submit their CV on the website. The closing date for applications is Monday 8 July.