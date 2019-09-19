You can invent your dream Cadbury chocolate bar and win a year’s supply of it - here’s how

Think you've got what it takes to make the next big thing in chocolate? (Photo: Cadbury)

Cadbury is giving members of the public the chance to invent their own flavour of Cadbury Dairy Milk for the second year.

Last year's winner, Callum Glogher, invented a choco-latte flavour - do you think you’ve got the winning combination of flavours that will take this year’s prize?

What is the Cadbury Inventor competition?

The competition invites everyone from across the country to create and name their very own Cadbury Dairy Milk bar.

With over 90,000 possible flavour combinations to choose from, you can pick up to three of your favourite flavours for the chance to be one of the three finalists whose creations will actually be sold in stores.

The three finalist’s creations will then be put to a nationwide vote and the winning bar will become the newest addition to the Cadbury Dairy Milk range as a limited edition product, available to purchase for a full year.

The winner will also receive a year’s supply of their creation, which the website quantifies as “a sharing bar a week”.

How to enter

For the chance to show off your winning flavour combination, you’ll need to head over to the Cadbury Inventor website.

From there, you’ll be able to create your bar using up to three flavour combinations - you can choose these flavours yourself, or you can leave it up to fate and let the website randomise a selection of ingredients.

Once you’re happy with your flavours, you’ll get the chance to name your bar and tell Cadbury a bit about what inspired your creation.

When it comes to naming your chocolate bar, there are a few restrictions in place. You won’t be able to name it something which is offensive, rude, politically motivated or is a name that already exists in the Cadbury range.

However, you are allowed to enter more than once - if you’ve decided after you’ve submitted your initial creation that you’ve dreamed up an even better chocolate bar, then just enter again.

Who can enter?

Entry is open to residents of the UK, so England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and also residents of The Republic of Ireland.

Entrants need to be aged 16 or older.

When is the competition open till?

The competition is open until Monday 30 September 2019 at 11:59pm.

How are the entries judged?

The Cadbury Inventor website says that each bar will be judged based on two elements - taste and creativity.

It explains, “All entries will first be looked at by an independent judge, and then narrowed down where the next round of potential inventors will be reviewed by a separate panel of experts (including at least one independent judge).”

The site continues to explain that once this process is complete, three lucky finalists will be selected and notified no later than three months after the end of the competition.

Which flavours are available?

The flavours are split up into various categories, such as:

Herbs and spices which includes:

MintChilliSea saltLemongrassClovesCinnamonGingerRosemaryTarragonBlack pepperBasil

Chewy:

FudgeTutti fruttiAnimal jelliesMarshmallowBrownieCookie doughCola jelliesCaramelMalt nuggetsToffee

Crunchy:

SprinklesOreoPopcornDigestive biscuitRice crispsDaimCornflakesShortcakePretzelHoneycombCrunchy caramelCookieSpeculoosOatsWaferCrunchy cornMint pieces

Wild card:

Edible glitterRoseBubblegumYoghurt berry granolaDijon mustardBlue raspberryPopping candyElderflowerLiquoriceTomato

Fruity:

PassionfruitLimeLemonStrawberryBananaMelonMixed berryPineappleGrapefruitFigRaspberriesCherryRaisinsPeachBlueberriesOrangeAppleLycheeApricotCranberriesPearWatermelon

Nutty:

PistachiosCashewsHazelnutsPecansAlmonds

Drinks:

ColaCoffeePeach teaSpearmint teaLemongrass green teaLemon and ginger tea

Creamy:

Ice creamCreamCoconutVanillaWhite choc chips