This is when heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph will hit the south this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the south of the country, as wet and windy conditions are set to hit (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the south of the country, as wet and windy conditions are set to hit.

The weather warning for wind is in place from 4am to 4pm on Saturday (2 November), covering East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, South West England and Wales.

The Met Office said, “An area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain to southern England and south Wales on Saturday.

“Gusts of 55 to 60 mph are likely inland with gusts of 70 mph around coasts and over hills - the strongest gusts most likely across coastal southwest England where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in very exposed locations during the morning.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

The Met Office forecast for London and South East England explains that on Saturday (2 Nov), it will be a “drier start with some bright spells. However, soon becoming windy and cloudy with bands of heavy rain or showers likely. Coastal gales, perhaps locally severe.” Maximum temperature of 13C.

Sunday and Monday will see further bands of rain or showers, some of which will be heavy and thundery, but interspersed by sunny spells. Winds will gradually ease.

Heavy rain is set to hit this weekend (Photo: Shutterstock)

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 November to Thursday 14 November said, “Tuesday is looking rather unsettled with patchy rain and showers, some heavy, for much of the UK.

“The worst of the weather looks to be in the southeast with drier conditions further north with a few showers. It will be rather cold for most and remaining breezy.

“Looking further ahead, the unsettled theme continues with further outbreaks of rain for most parts interspersed with drier and brighter spells.”