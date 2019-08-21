Two new Game of Thrones whiskies have been released - here’s how to try them

Two new limited edition Game of Thrones whiskies have been released by the Johnnie Walker distillery.

The world famous whisky makers teamed up with HBO to create two collaborations inspired by the iconic Houses Stark and Targaryen from the popular TV series.

The whisky inspired by the House Stark is called A Song of Ice, while A Song of Fire is based on House Targaryen.

Inspired by the houses in the series

A representative of Johnnie Walker said, “Whether in conflict or harmony, this is a tale of two great houses represented by two ancient creatures. One is a house descended from the First Men.

“Rulers of the North and builders of the wall, they thrive in the icy-cold climate of the Direwolf. The other, a noble family of Valyrian descent and the first royal house of the Seven Kingdoms. Fire courses through their veins and is made flesh in the form of their dragons.”

The two new limited edition whiskies are just the latest in a growing number of bottles inspired by the Game of Thrones story.

They are a continuation of the theme, started by the White Walker whisky, which was released by Johnnie Walker in 2018.

Lots of different themed whiskies are available to try

The two new whiskies follow the announcement of an eight-bottle Game of Thrones collection that launched earlier this year.

Eight different distilleries from around Scotland created a whisky, each one corresponding to and named after a different house from Game of Thrones.

The whiskly inspired by House Targaryen. (Photo: Johnnie Walker)

Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice features single malts from Clynelish, one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries, and has an ABV of 40.2 per cent.

Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire is rich and spicy, boasting flavors of subtle smoke from the peated malts of the Caol Ila distillery with an ABV of 40.8 per cent.