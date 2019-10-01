Thousands of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers are due refunds - here’s how to claim your money

Thousands of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers are being refunded overdraft fees after they were not told that they would be charged for dipping into the red.

This error is part of the same administrative mishap that saw 200,000 Lloyds Banking Group customers get a share of a £6 million payout in April in compensation for a failure to tell them that introductory savings rates were to drop.

And the payout this time around affects people in addition to the original 200,000, with some people potentially being entitled to this one on top of any money they received earlier in the year.

The latest refund amounts to around £12.89 for each customer. This includes interest.

How can I claim?

Lloyds has said that it is contacting thousands of customers to notify them of the refund they are due.

Affected customers will get back any charges they paid for entering both arranged and unarranged overdrafts between 1 October 2011 and 1 October 2017. They will also be refunded 8 per cent interest on top.

Customers do not have to do anything, and those who have closed their accounts since they were incorrectly charged will get the money they are owed by cheque.

A spokesperson for the bank told The Sun, “We previously identified that some of our customers received delayed information relating to their account with us.

"We are continuing to contact customers to apologise and make them aware of any missed information.