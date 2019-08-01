This is how you can prevent damage to your home during heavy rain and floods

Top tips for preventing damage during heavy rain

Take care to clear gutters of blockages and fallen leaves to ensure that rainwater has somewhere to drain and to prevent it from building up and causing further damageHeavy rain may sometimes cause flash flooding or even cause rivers to burst their banks. If there are warnings of flash flooding in your area, use sandbags to block potential water entry points, e.g. doors on the ground floor and garden gates. You can usually get these sandbags from your local authority. However, there may be a charge.Ensure that all fixtures and loose objects around your house and garden are stored in a safe place, such as a shed or garage, or fastened down securely.Objects such as fence panels and garden ornaments are not usually covered by insurance policies and can easily come loose during a stormClose and lock doors and windows during storms, high winds and heavy rain. High winds can cause serious damage to frames and panels, so make sure that they are secure.