These are England’s best and worst motorway service stations

There are numerous motorway service stations throughout England, with some providing much needed respite on long journeys.

But a new survey has now revealed that some are a lot worse than others.

Cleanliness, friendliness and value for money

Transport Focus surveyed 11,600 customers in order to gain their opinion on subjects such as cleanliness, food and drink range, friendliness of staff and value for money at 111 service areas in England.

Severn View motorway services on the M48 in Gloucestershire scored the top spot of the worst motorway service station in England with a customer satisfaction rating of just 72 per cent.

This was closely followed by Burtonwood service station, where 73 per cent of visitors were satisfied.

In comparison, Norton Canes (Roadchef) on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire topped the ranking for the second year running in the annual survey, with a 99 per cent customer satisfaction rating.

The best and worst motorway service stations revealed

Top 5 motorway service stations

Norton Canes (M6 toll)Heston Westbound (M4)Gloucester Southbound (M5)Stafford Northbound (M6)South Mimms (M25)

Worst 5 motorway service stations

Severn View (M48)Burtonwood (M62)Cullompton (M5)Frankley Southbound (M5)Charnock Richard Southbound (M6)