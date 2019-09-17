This soup sold in Waitrose and Asda is being urgently recalled over listeria contamination fears

A fresh soup sold in Waitrose and Asda supermarkets has been recalled over fears that it may contain listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Standards Agency released the warning on Saturday (14 September).

Three varieties of soup produced by Soupologie are affected. The products are also sold by online grocer, Ocado.

Which soups are affected?

The following batches of Soupologie products may be contaminated with listeria:

Soupologie 5 a day Classic Tomato with Carrot & Red Pepper Soup

Pack size: 600gBatch code: 03969Best before date: 2019-10-01Best before: 1 October 2019

Soupologie Broccoli, Pea & Basil Soup

Pack size: 600gBatch code: 03984Best before date: 2019-10-02Best before: 2 October 2019

Soupologie Pea & Leek Soup

Pack size: 600gBatch code: 03980Best before date: 2019-10-02Best before: 2 October 2019

No other Soupologie products are currently known to be affected.

What should I do if I have bought one of the soups?

Soupologie recommends that any customer who has purchased any of the above products does not eat them.

Can I return the product?

If you have purchased any of the affected soups detailed above, you can return to the product to the store where you bought it for a full refund, whether you have the receipt or not.

For more information you can contact Soupologie on 01354 697645, or email info@soupologie.com

Will I get ill if I have already eaten the soup?

According to Food Standards Agency advice, symptoms of listeriosis (the rare infection caused by listeria bacteria) "can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea."

Certain people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including the elderly, pregnant women and their unborn babies, infant younger than one month and those with already weakened immune symptoms.

If you do not fall into one of the above categories, the symptoms of listeriosis should be mild, and go away after a few days, says the NHS.