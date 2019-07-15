Smart home deals on Amazon Prime Day - how to get a bargain on smart speakers and more

The event will start on 15 July, with deals on a range of smart home products

Amazon Prime Day has started and there are currently thousands of discounted products for you to consider. But if you're looking for some smart tech, we've picked out the best deals here - all with at least 30 per cent off original prices.

Whether you want to dim the lights with a spoken command or schedule when your heating turns on, Amazon is offering some great smart home bundles this Prime Day.

The event - for Amazon Prime members only - will run until 11:59pm on Tuesday 16 July. Bookmark this page if you want to keep up to date with the latest smart home deals during this time.

Smart security deals

See who's at the front door, even when you're not at home, with the latest smart security.

The Ring video doorbell is currently discounted by 44 per cent.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: WAS £179, NOW £119 BUY

Ctronics Outdoor Security Camera: WAS £129.99, NOW £39.19 BUY

Keyke Home Camera 1080p: WAS £37.99, NOW £18.99 BUY

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: WAS £179, NOW £89 BUY

Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: WAS £76.99 NOW £39.99 BUY

Smart lighting deals

Build a smart lighting system in your home to make controlling the lights simple.

Smart lighting is currently discounted, including this JOMARTO smart bulb.

Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit 3X B22 LED Bulbs: WAS £149.99, NOW £69.99 BUY

iLintek Bluetooth White and Color Smart LED Light Bulb: WAS £45.99, NOW £23 BUY

WiFi Smart Bulb, JOMARTO E27 Smart Led Bulb 9W: WAS £19.99, NOW £11.19 BUY

Smart heating deals

Control the temperature of your home when you're out with the help of a smart heating system.

The Hive thermostat is currently 46 per cent off.

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation: WAS £179, NOW £95.99 BUY

Tado° Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ - Intelligent heating control: WAS £199.99, NOW £109.99 BUY

Drayton Wiser Multi-Zone Smart Thermostat & 2 Smart Radiator Thermostat Kit: WAS £229.99, NOW £148.60 BUY

Amazon devices and bundles

You can make big savings on Amazon's own devices this year, including when they're paired with other smart tech.

Amazon Echo Input + BT Speaker Bose Soundlink Revolve: WAS £234.94, NOW £149 BUY

Echo Input: WAS £34.99, NOW £14.99 BUY

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): WAS £49.99, NOW £22 BUY

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1": WAS £173.98, NOW £95.98 BUY

Other smart tech deals

From robot vacuum cleaners to smartwatches, here are the other discounted smart devices you can buy.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is currently 54 per cent off.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: WAS £399.99, NOW £239.99 BUY

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery: WAS £29.99, NOW £14.99 BUY

Bosch Tassimo Vivy 2 Coffee Machine: WAS £107.49, NOW £39.90 BUY

Vector Robot by Anki: WAS £249.99, NOW £99.99 BUY

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Built-In Sports Apps and Wrist Heart Rate: WAS £279.99, NOW £129.99 BUY

All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: WAS £99.99, NOW £59.99 BUY

Willful Fitness Tracker: WAS £31.88, NOW £19.45 BUY

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

If you want to take advantage of the great deals on Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. To join, simply follow the instructions outlined here.

Savvy shoppers will notice that there is a 30-day free trial available, meaning you could cancel your subscription after Amazon Prime Day without having to pay for the service at all.

