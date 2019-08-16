Say Yes to the Dress is looking for ‘confident brides’ - here’s how to apply for the TV show

The popular TLC TV series Say Yes to the Dress has just been recommissioned for a second series (Photo: True North/TLC)

If you’ve recently become engaged or have been hunting for the perfect wedding dress for a while now, then have no fear because Gok Wan could be about to solve all your problems.

The popular TLC TV series Say Yes to the Dress has just been recommissioned for a second series, and the casting team is currently searching for “bubbly brides-to-be” who want to find their perfect wedding outfit.

The advert states, “Say Yes to the Dress is back and we’re looking for brides-to-be to take part.

“We are looking for confident brides with bags of personality to feature in the brand new series.”

When will filming take place?

Filming for the new series will take place in September and October 2019 and the production company are inviting brides to apply for the show right now.

Although potential guests are already being interviewed, there is still time for brides-to-be to apply.

Encouraging everyone to apply, the show’s host Gok Wan said, "Anyone can apply for Say Yes to the Dress - same-sex couples, themed weddings, traditional weddings, the full works.

"We're looking for absolutely everyone - brides of any background, any shape, any disability. As long as you're getting married you can apply.”

How can I apply?

Those keen to apply for the programme can email the team on brides@truenorth.tv