Pointless is looking for new contestants - here’s how to apply

Do you pride yourself on your general knowledge and ability to think outside the box?

If you think you’re able to act under pressure and come up with answers nobody else can, then Pointless might be the game show for you.

The BBC is looking for new partnerships to take part in the popular teatime programme.

The broadcaster said on its casting call: “Pointless is the quiz show where the obvious answers mean nothing and obscure answers mean EVERYTHING.

“If you believe you've got what it takes to be a Pointless contestant, and think you could trust your mum, best mate or boss to be cool under pressure, then we want to hear from you.”

Anybody who wants to apply needs to go here.

Hosted by comedians Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, Pointless challenges teams of two contestants to find correct but obscure answers to general knowledge questions.

The more obscure the answer, the fewer points the team scores.

Those who score the fewest points become eligible to compete for the show's cash jackpot.