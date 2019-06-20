Eating with my Ex is looking for former couples - here’s how to apply

Popular TV show Eating with my Ex is back for another series - and it’s looking for former couples to take part.

Eating with my Ex reunites ex-couples and shows the asking of awkward questions, the search for closure and sometimes the exchange of apologies.

‘Do you have unanswered questions for your ex?’

The application page for Eating With My Ex, which is produced for the BBC by Thames TV/Shotglass Media asks the question, “Do you have unanswered questions for your ex?”.

It then further explains that the show is “looking for ex-couples who need to find closure, clear the air or even get back together over a meal. “

“If you have some unfinished business with your ex, apply now.”

Who can apply?

Applicants for the show must be 18 years of age and over.

How can I apply?

To apply, email your interest to casting@shotglassmedia.co.uk

Applications for other BBC Three shows

Popular makeup artistry show Glow Up will also be returning to BBC Three for its second series, with applications open until 7 July.

The application page asks potential applicants if they are “an aspiring make-up artist with a creative eye and artistic flair” and “ready to showcase your skills to top industry professionals?”

To apply, you must:

be aged 18 years or over at the time of submitting their application;be legally resident in the UK. Please note that if you hold a visa to live and work in the UK, your visa must be valid until 26th July 2020 and state that you can work in excess of 20 hours per week in the UK;not have been a lead MUA on a commercial shoot;not have been a lead MUA on a TV/Film (excluding short films); andbe available for filming on location in London during between 26th August - 13th October 2019.

For more information, visit: bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart/