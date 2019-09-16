Dashcam footage shows the moment 'angry' driver crashes at 100mph after road rage spat

This shocking dashcam footage shows the moment an "angry" driver ploughed into a field after he tried to overtake a car at 100mph following a road rage spat.

Graham York, 44, was jailed for 12 weeks after his own dashcam captured the moment he sped up to 104mph on a country lane.

York angrily demanded the driver of a Volkswagen Golf he was following in his Hyundai Tucson to pull over and attempted to overtake it.

However, he lost control on the B1167 French Drove near Peterborough in Cambridge and ploughed into a field.

A witness called police to the crash, which happened at about 3.20pm on 29 December, 2017.

Claimed he wasn't the driver

When officers spoke to York, he claimed he wasn't the driver and said the driver had gone to get help.

York however was sat in the driver’s seat and only soil around the driver’s side door had been disturbed.

Police also discovered York, of Spalding, Lincolnshire, had his driving licence revoked three years ago for medical reasons.

York lost control on a bend in the road

At Peterborough Crown Court on September 12, York was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified for four years.

DC Tom Nuttall, who investigated, said: “York’s driving was dangerous and the consequences could have been a lot worse. He was clearly angry and not paying attention to the speed he was doing as he approached the sharp left bend.