CBBC ranks its top shows from the 90s and 00s - did they get it right?
The CBBC has broadcasted some iconic shows over the years, from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow to 50/50 and ChuckleVision.
But a recent tweet from CBBC’s official Twitter account ranked numerous shows tier by tier.
Do you agree with their rankings?
‘Did we get it right?’
The CBBC’s post simply said ‘Did we get it right?’ before posting a thumbnail image from a host of their renowned shows over the years, placed into different ‘tiers’.
Legend Tier
The shows placed in the Legend Tier include:
Horrible HistoriesDick & Dom in da Bungalow50/50The Secret ShowSorry I’ve Got No HeadTrapped!Prank PatrolRavenGet Your Own BackM.I. HighThe SlammerThe Sarah Jane Adventures
Top Tier
Ranking in the second best tier, the shows placed in the Top Tier include:
Mona the VampireStupidThe Basil Brush ShowYoung DraculaSmartThe Story of Tracy Beaker
Mid Tier
The shows placed in the Mid Tier include:
BamzookiChuckleVisionTransmission Impossible with Ed and OuchoChute!Get 100Shaun the Sheep
Hmm Tier
Shows ranking in the bottom tier, named the Hmm Tier, include:
The Legend of Dick and DomDennis the MenaceDeadly 60TMiNewsroundOOglies
This article was originally published on our sister site, Yorkshire Evening Post.