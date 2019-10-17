Birds Eye is recalling thousands of chicken nuggets that could contain plastic

Birds Eye has recalled thousands of chicken nuggets after it was revealed that the products could contain small pieces of plastic.

The company has urged customers not to eat the affected nuggets and The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has said the products are not safe to consume.

Which products are affected?

Birds Eye said that their 750g ‘50 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain’ was the only product involved in the recall.

Several batches of the nuggets have been found to contain plastic. They can be identified by their batch codes, printed next to the Best Before date on the back of each pack.

The affected batch codes are:

L9208 W V124L9208 X V124L9208 Y V124L9208 Z V124

Their Best Before date is: 2020-10-16 (October 2020).

No other Birds Eye products are known to be affected.

What should I do?

Anyone concerned that they may have bought the affected chicken nuggets should follow these steps:

Check the batch code which is printed on the back of the bagIf you have bought the affected nuggets, do not eat themInstead, cut out the packaging which shows the batch codeYou can then post the batch code along with your contact details to the address below, Birds Eye will arrange to refund you the purchase price:

Birds Eye Limited FreepostADM3939LondonSW1A 1YS

Alternatively return to the store from where it was bought for a full refund

What action have Birds Eye taken?

Birds Eye has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and insists that “product quality a key priority”.Notices are being displayed in all shops that sell Birds Eye chicken nuggets to explain the reason for the recall.