Amazon is selling a bracelet which shocks you every time you smoke, eat fast food or skip the gym

It’s not uncommon to struggle with controlling food cravings, and you might often find yourself reaching for another bag of crisps or chocolate bar.

But now Amazon is selling a self-administered electric shock bracelet to help curb those cravings.

350-volt electric shock

The Pavlok bracelet is said to deliver a 350-volt electric shock every time you commit a bad habit. This can be anything from eating fast food to smoking to sleeping in.

You can set an alarm within the app if you want to wake up early, and if you ignore the bracelet’s reminders, you'll receive an electric shock.

It’s reported that you can also link the bracelet to your bank account, so if you overspend you’ll receive a shock - and you’ll also get one if you decide to skip the gym.

How does the bracelet work?

Every time you do something which you deem to be a bad habit, you personally administer the shock to yourself.

The idea behind doing this is that it trains your brain to associate this particular activity with an electric shock.

“Pavlok allows you to speak your reptile brain’s language by adding an unpleasant element (a safe and harmless ‘zap’ of electricity on your wrist) to what you have been taught to love (your nasty lingering habit),” states the company on its website.

“Quickly conditioning your mind to associate an ‘unpleasant’ feeling with your bad habit… and stopping it all together.”

Your friends can also apparently download an app that designates them as digital guardians. This means they will be able to give you a buzz if they find you breaking the rules.

What do the shocks feel like?

Inventor Maneesh Sethi told ABC news, “It feels like if you were to touch a doorknob after rubbing your socks on the carpet.’

“There’s a real power in using a little bit of pain to help you break your bad habits.”

How much does it cost?

The bracelet costs £193 and has 150 shocks per charge, so its battery life depends on how much you’re giving into your bad habits.