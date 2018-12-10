This three bed terrace is open to offers in the region of 49,500. (Photo: Zoopla).

10 Sheffield homes on sale for less than £50,000

If you're after a housing bargain in Sheffield then look no further - because here are ten houses on sale in Sheffield for under £50,000.

All these properties are on the market through Zoopla - and as you can see, they needn't break the bank when it comes to finding somewhere to live.

This two bed terrace is on the market at 48,000. (Photo: Zoopla).

1. Lloyd Street

This three bed terrace in Owler Lane is available for 35,000 (Photo: Zoopla).

2. Owler Lane

This two bed terrace is available for 20,000. (Photo: Zoopla).

3. Lloyd Street

Fancy this three bed semi for 50,000? (Photo: Zoopla).

4. Seagrave Drive

