Three quarters of Brits fail to see their family 'Christmas wish' come true - meaning only one in four have a festive cracker.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed only 24 per cent have seen their yuletide desires brought to life by the ones they love.

To encourage more Christmas cheer, a competition has been launched to help bring those festive wishes to life.

The UK public is being encouraged to dream big and provide a description of their ultimate Christmas wish for a chance to have it made into reality.

The £3,000 prize, which includes return coach travel for 10 people to enjoy a Christmas wish of their design, will bring people spread across the country together share in the moment.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express Coach, said: “Every year, we bring hundreds of thousands of people together over the festive period to share those special Christmas moments.

"Whether it’s the cat who ate the turkey when no one was looking, granddad belting out Mariah Carey after too many sherries, the engagement ring in the cracker or a surprise visit from a relative on Christmas Eve.

“We’re looking to bring people together to help make a special, unforgettable Christmas moment.

"It could be romantic, unusual, funny or quirky but if there’s a Christmas moment with loved ones you dream of but haven’t been able to make happen, we want to hear about it.”

Research also found 23 per cent have a Christmas wish they would like to make come true for a loved one, but haven’t yet been able to do so.

For 47 per cent of respondents, money is the main factor holding them back from fulfilling Christmas wishes for their family and friends.

But a fifth put it down to a lack of time, and another 19 per cent attribute it to physical distance between their homes.

Almost four in 10 adults have family members who live abroad, half of which are certain they won’t be able to visit their overseas relatives this Christmas.

While three in 10 would be delighted if they were able to fit in seeing all their friends and family, according to the OnePoll research.

And around one-sixth say their whole family and extended family only gets together once annually.

Three quarters believe Christmas is truly all about creating unforgettable moments with friends and family.

When asked to speculate on what would make their Christmas wish come true this year, gathering their family under one roof for the festive celebrations was a popular option.

Though one Brit was happy to settle for a parrot instead, and another would have their Christmas made if they found a new washing machine in their stocking.

Chris Hardy added: “We can’t wait to see what the British public come up with for their festive wish, and we look forward to making Christmas special for one lucky winner.”

