Graeme Souness unveiled as manager of Proud United at Brighton Pride

Graeme Souness and Proud United – a team made up of LGBTQ footballers from across the nation – walked in the shadow of a colossal ‘Game Changer’ balloon at Brighton Pride this afternoon.

The Liverpool legend took up the role as the symbolic ‘boss’ of the team as they unveiled the largest inflatable ever used at a Pride Parade in the UK to call to attention the lack of visibility for LGBTQ players.

Right now there are no openly gay or bisexual players in the Premier League.

But, leading the gigantic Game Changer – an unmissable balloon looming higher than a two-story house and the length of double-decker bus, held by Proud United’s volunteer teammates – Souness joined as an ally for those who are already actively changing the game in the non-professional ranks.

Souness fronted the float in association with Paddy Power, an official partner of Brighton Pride for the second year running, as part of their Come Out and Play campaign.

Speaking at this morning’s event he revealed why he felt moved to get involved with the Paddy Power activation at Brighton & Hove Pride: “Society has made such giant strides generally in terms of LGBTQ, that as football people we’ve got to ask why does the issue of homophobia persist within our community and the professional game and challenge that.

"I’m here today as an ally and to bring attention to members of the LGBT community in the amateur game who are leading the charge in that conversation.”

Standing at 7 meters tall and 14 meters long, it can’t be ignored.

The Game Changer is based on an image of a footballer mid stride.