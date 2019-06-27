Former Emmerdale actor, and budding restaurateur, Adam Thomas, discovers new fan - and it’s hilarious

Thomas who starred as Adam Barton on the hit ITV show Emmerdale was stunned to find out that Amazon voice assistant Alexa was a soap fan – but he didn’t expect to hear this.

Thomas is seen asking the all-new Echo Show 5, on sale now, a series of probing questions – delighted that “she really knows me” and hopeful that his new number one fan would be supportive.

But the new friendship quickly turns somewhat sour when Thomas asks for her verdict on “which is the better soap - Emmerdale or Coronation Street?” - with Alexa professing that Corrie got her pick.

Thomas is seen jokingly walking off in a huff, after the rival show, of which his brother, Ryan Thomas starred in, was crowned victorious in the ongoing battle of the soaps.