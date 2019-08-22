Amazon announces the End of Summer Sale – nine days of deals from back to school essentials to must-haves for the home

The biggest ever Amazon End of Summer Sale will run from 22nd to 30th August, with great discounts on a wide range of items from kitchen and home appliances to devices and gaming

Small businesses, innovative start-ups and artisans selling on Amazon Marketplace and Amazon Launchpad will offer a great range of deals over the nine-day event

Today, Amazon announces its biggest ever End of Summer Sale event: nine days of deals with great savings on everything you need to enjoy the last weeks of summer and get ready to go back to school or university. The End of Summer Sale deals store will be open from 00:01 on Thursday 22nd until 23:59 on Friday 30th August at amazon.co.uk/endofsummersale. Customers will find deals organised by themes, from ‘Off to Uni’ and ‘Garden Clean Up’ to ‘Smart Home’ and ‘TV’s, Movies and Home Cinema.’

There will be a range of new ‘Deals of the Day’ available every day throughout the event, from electronics and gadgets to homewares, garden supplies and fashion. Additionally, ‘Lightning Deals’ - products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time will be introduced throughout the sale, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals. Customers can also shop deals using the Amazon App. In the App, customers can set Watch-this-Deal alerts so they never miss a favourite deal, track where their parcels are in seconds, and use camera search to quickly find the items they want by pointing and scanning an item or barcode.

Small businesses selling on Amazon Marketplace and Amazon Launchpad are also offering great deals this Bank Holiday, providing customers with an even wider selection. Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service, Prime Now, which is available to more than 30% of the UK population, will also offer End of Summer deals, providing a great selection from Amazon devices to everyday summer essentials. Prime Now customers can choose to receive their orders in one-hour scheduled delivery windows, giving them even more choice and enhancing the convenience of their End of Summer Sale shopping experience.

Great savings that will be available from the 22nd August include:

Previous Amazon prices correct as of 21.08.19