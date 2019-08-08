These 10 at-home cleaning mistakes could lead to food poisoning or infections

Cleaning your house may be a nuisance - but if you’re not cleaning particular items on a regular basis, or making mistakes when you do, they could potentially be making you ill.

By Helen Johnson
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 15:38
Cleaning

Bark.com surveyed 3,256 Brits on their cleaning methods, finding that the majority of British homeowners are making numerous cleaning mistakes, with some that could lead to food poisoning and dust mite infestations.

Not thoroughly cleaning the vacuum every few weeks
Not Vacuuming the bed mattress once a month
Not replacing kitchen dish cloth/sponge every three days
Not washing bedding every 7 to 10 days on 60 degree cycle
Not thoroughly washing chopping boards after every use
Not sterilising the mop head after every use
Not washing and disinfecting the kitchen bin weekly
Not cleaning refrigerator shelves and drawers weekly
Not disinfecting door knobs and taps weekly
Not cleaning windows with water and detergent every two weeks